Dallas, TX – Daltile’s new Panoramic Elestial has been selected as one of the elite products invited to participate in the 10th anniversary “DesignBites” competition at the upcoming Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS). Only 11 products, out of the entire show, have been selected by KBIS show management to participate in this competition. Elestial is part of Daltile’s Panoramic Porcelain Surfaces line of gorgeous, extra-large porcelain statement slabs that are perfect for elevating the design of any kitchen or bath space. Daltile predicts that Elestial will be a formidable competitor in this event!

The KBIS DesignBites Event

The KBIS website sets the stage for this annual competition by encouraging show attendees to, “Get ready to see the latest and greatest in kitchen and bath design at DesignBites! This is the ultimate product showdown, showcasing the latest product innovations and hottest designs in the kitchen and bath marketplace.”

DesignBites takes place on Tuesday, February 25th from noon-1:30pm at the KBIS NEXTStage (Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall). Representatives for the 11 selected products will each give five minute live presentations to the attending audience, followed by a live on stage Q&A with the judges.

Daltile Elestial

“A true design element for any space, Panoramic’s Elestial porcelain slabs flawlessly replicate one of nature’s most rare stones, Silver Root Marble, quarried from the Turkish landscape,” said Roy Viana, director of natural stone and slab, Dal-Tile LLC. “Offering a warm, silver-grey backdrop accented with gold and dark charcoal veining, Elestial brings luxury and soothing elegance to any bathroom, kitchen, or outdoor kitchen. This 64”x127” extra-large slab provides the artistry of a natural marble visual with the durability, cleanability, and affordability of porcelain. Elestial can be used on a multitude of surfaces including dry interior floors, walls, countertops, fireplaces, vanities, backsplashes, shower walls, tub surrounds, pool linings, and even as exterior cladding.

Daltile's Panoramic Porcelain Surfaces

As mentioned, Elestial is part of Daltile’s award-winning Panoramic Porcelain Surfaces line that provides the visuals and style of natural stone slabs with the performance of porcelain tile, for endless design possibilities.

“Panoramic easily brings the scale and style of natural stone slabs to projects where stone might be cost, durability, maintenance, or installation prohibitive,” added Viana. “Thanks to Daltile’s proprietary printing technologies, designs are so realistic that it’s hard to tell the difference between Panoramic and natural stone. Because Panoramic is made of authentic porcelain, each product is heat, stain, scratch, and chemical resistant as well as durable and easy to maintain.”



