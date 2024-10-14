MIAMI, FL -- Neolith announced today that its new surfaces, Abu Dhabi White silica-free and Arctic White silica-free, were named as a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2025 Home Reno Awards in the category of Sustainability Innovators. Good Housekeeping recognizes excellence and innovation across a number of industries and consumer product categories.

Neolith has revolutionized the stone surface industry this year with the launch of its ground-breaking, silica-free formulation presenting in two of its topseller surfaces: Abu Dhabi White and Arctic White. By removing crystalline silica, Neolith underscores its dedication to health, safety and sustainability. The debut of the new formula in Arctic White silica-free and Abu Dhabi White silica-free promises unmatched sustainability, quality and aesthetic appeal, crafted from premium, environmentally friendly materials. Abu Dhabi White draws inspiration from white marble with its golden-grayish veining, while Arctic White provides a sleek, cool white finish that enhances the aesthetic of any setting. These products will soon be available in the United States.

Discover the latest news from Neolith and its latest products at www.neolith.com.