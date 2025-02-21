The Breton Trinity is more than a machine, it is a process, a technology designed specifically for processing ceramic materials but also adapts brilliantly to other products. This machine allows for simultaneous saw and double waterjet cutting or waterjet only cutting without the need to move the slab. Depending on the operation it has to perform, it will choose the best technology in terms of efficiency. Therefore, Trinity will opt for the more economical saw + waterjet cutting or pure waterjet technology depending. With this machine, fabricators will see an increase in production by almost three times and the reduction in slab breakage to almost zero.



