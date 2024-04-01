Yellowstone Automation introduces the Bear Claw, a cutting-edge 5-axis CNC bridge saw revolutionizing stone fabrication with its unparalleled performance and precision. Engineered with a robust mono-bloc structure, the Bear Claw stands as a testament to heavy-duty craftsmanship, ensuring stability and durability even under the most demanding workloads.

At its core lies a formidable 30 Hp spindle, empowering it to effortlessly slice through the toughest materials with unparalleled speed and accuracy. Equipped with advanced features like a thickness probe and blade probe, the Bear Claw guarantees meticulous precision, ensuring each cut meets exact specifications with utmost consistency.

Additionally, its suction cup manipulator automatically lifts and moves pieces, streamlining the workflow with effortless precision.