ST. LOUIS, MO -- Yellowstone Automation LLC announced the launch of its innovative line of computer numerically controlled (CNC) stone fabrication equipment. This product line is strategically designed to bring cutting-edge technologies to American fabricators without straining their budget.

Founded in 2023, Yellowstone Automation boasts an experienced management team with 75 years of collective experience in CNC manufacturing. Their in-depth understanding of CNC technology, coupled with advanced engineering and extensive global partnerships, positions the company as a formidable player in the growing CNC equipment market.

"After exclusively representing Italian CNC manufacturers in the U.S. for 15 years, we have decided to independently design and market our own line of high-quality CNC equipment,” said Alex Elzein, P.E., company founder and CEO. “Leveraging our global supply chain network and experience in stone fabrication, we have meticulously crafted a product mix that meets the evolving needs of the industry."

Caleb Krug, vice president of sales, added, "While leading our CNC sales team in the past, we quickly realized the need for a vertically integrated approach to fully support our customers. We wanted to take full responsibility for installing, training and servicing our machines under one roof."

The company's extensive product offering includes bridge saws, work centers, waterjet machines, robotic engravers, edge polishers and related supporting equipment.

Yellowstone Automation LLC's sales and service offices, along with its warehouse, are headquartered in St. Louis, MO. Regional sales and service staff are located throughout the U.S.