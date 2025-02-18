Sandya Dandamudi, president of GI Stone in Chicago, IL, has taken an employee reward and incentive program to an entirely new level. She generously invited her core team on what many would consider an adventure of a lifetime – an African safari. Having experienced one before, Dandamudi viewed the trip as a bonding and learning experience for her staff. She recently shared the details with Stone World.

SW: How did the idea come about to take your team on a Safari?

SD: Looking at wild animals in a natural habitat -- often just from few feet away -- was incredible. After a couple of days, I started to notice some very clear symbiotic behaviors about how the animals worked in teams to help each other, and even though we did see some kills, there was a strong connection to the “circle of life.” I was also impressed by the Massai Mara tribe on how they worked towards conserving their traditions and environment. I thought this would be a profound experience for my team, help strengthen our work culture, and give us time to do strategic planning sessions in a completing different setting that could inspire our creativity.





SW: What was their reaction when you told them about the trip?

SD: I don’t think they quite believed me – but once they did, they were enthusiastic and a little apprehensive.





SW: Where exactly did you go and for how long?

SD: We flew into Nairobi and stayed there overnight. We then took a small 10-seater plane to the Porini Camp located in the Massai Mara. We stayed in a beautiful cottage for four days and then headed back.





SW: What were you hoping your team would take away from this experience?

SD: I hoped the experience would help us to bond and that they would experience the same sense of awe that I felt.





SW: It is apparent you have high regard for your employees. Why do you feel it is important for owners of a business to treat their staff with such respect?

SD: We all have our own families -- that should always be our priority. But given the sheer amount of time we spend at our workplace, it’s natural that GI Stone has become a second family. Don’t get me wrong, like all families, we bicker now and then, but overall, I am impressed by how we all gather and get things done.





SW: What would you say was one of the most memorable moments of the trip?

SD: One evening when we went out for our evening ride we stopped at the edge of the bush and watched 13 lions come out and settle down. The entire plain of hundreds of Impalas, zebras, giraffes, and baboons were standing still and looking toward the lions. The hyenas were in a group, and I am assuming waiting for a kill, and the jackals were yapping. Then about 20 ferocious buffalo came plodding deliberately toward the lions and made them run back into the bush!

Half of the people in our group are Leos and the other half, including me, are Tauruses, and the behaviors we saw kind of reflected us. Our Leo members are more creative, but probably have less stamina. While those of us under the Taurus sign are less creative, but relentless in our pursuit. The parallel is hilarious.





SW: What were some of the reactions you received from group members either during or after the trip?

SD: They reacted almost the same way I did when I went the first time. We have a recognition of a shared experience, but we do not actually talk much about it.





SW: Is there anything else you’d like to share?

SD: I’m profoundly grateful to have this unbelievable experience, and I recommend that everyone try it. Do not wait for it to be a bucket list item.