Celebrity designer Jennifer Farrell presents Metamor™, where timeless design meets artisanal craftsmanship. Each tile boasts burnished edges and natural-looking pitting, creating an authentic handcrafted appearance that adds character and charm to any space. Available in three versatile sizes, including a slim and elongated hex, Metamor offers endless design options. Metamor is part of of the Livable Luxury by Jennifer Farrell collection, which is offered exclusively by Emser Tile.