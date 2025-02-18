Celebrity designer Jennifer Farrell presents Metamor™, where timeless design meets artisanal craftsmanship. Each tile boasts burnished edges and natural-looking pitting, creating an authentic handcrafted appearance that adds character and charm to any space. Available in three versatile sizes, including a slim and elongated hex, Metamor offers endless design options. Metamor is part of of the Livable Luxury by Jennifer Farrell collection, which is offered exclusively by Emser Tile.
Tile Characterized by an Authentic Handcrafted Appearance
