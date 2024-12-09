Introducing Pastelaria, a timeless tile collection where monochromatic tones meet versatility, available from Architessa. This collection features long tapered lines and intricate reliefs that bring a smooth and sophisticated dynamism to any space. With a matte finish, Pastelaria tiles provide a refined visual choreography, making them perfect for creating elegant seamless designs. Available in various sizes and colors, these tiles are an authentic expression of both aesthetic beauty and technical precision. Several highlights of the collection include:

Made in Brazil

Matte Finish

Glazed Ceramic tile suitable for commercial and residential interior wall applications