SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL -- The Round of Negotiations at Marmomac Brazil 2025, held by the project It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone, developed by the Brazilian Natural Stone Association (Centrorochas) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), promises to directly impact the economic performance of the natural stone industry. Overall, 264 meetings will be held, connecting 14 international buyers from countries such as Canada, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Taiwan and the U.S. with 22 Brazilian companies.

These negotiations happen at a strategic moment for the sector, which registered US $1.26 billion in exports in 2024, a growth of 12.7% compared to the previous year. Espírito Santo, the state where participating companies are from, accounted for 82.3% of this figure. The following companies will take part in the action, improving their strategies for operating and expanding in the international market: Amagran, Atlas Mármores, Bramagran, Brasigran, Brothers in Granite, Brumagran, Comil Cotaxé, CS3, Decolores, Granitos Assunção, Granitos Colodetti, Lime Stone, Magban, Marbrasa, Margramar, MGA, Milanezi, Pedra do Frade, Pemagran, Potencial Pedras, Qualitá and Santo Antonio Stones.

Each meeting will last approximately 30 minutes, providing a favorable environment for straightforward discussions about partnerships and commercial agreements. They aim to generate new business that can further expand Brazil's participation in global markets.

"We are very excited about holding the Round of Negotiations at Marmomac Brazil's debut in São Paulo,” said Tales Machado, the president of Centrorochas. “This action is part of a solid strategy for international insertion, creating opportunities for Brazilian natural stone companies to stay connected with target markets, strengthen global partnerships and establish Brazil as a point of reference when it comes to quality, diversity of materials and innovation in the industry."