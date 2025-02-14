Neolith, the global leader in sintered stone surfaces, today announced that renowned interior designer and Neolith’s first U.S. brand ambassador, Vanessa Deleon, will debut her curated Neolith collection, "The Vanessa Deleon Edit," at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) 2025. Taking place in Las Vegas from February 25-27, Deleon will be available at the Neolith booth (N3427) to discuss her design philosophy and the inspiration behind this unique collection.

"The Vanessa Deleon Edit" features a stunning array of Neolith colors handpicked by Deleon, which reflect her diverse design tastes and commitment to both timeless elegance and modern innovation. The collection includes Alexandra, Amazonico, Arabesque, Calacatta Royale, Calista, Colorado Dunes, Niagara, San Simone and Whitehaven, offering a spectrum of textures and tones to suit a variety of design styles and applications. These versatile surfaces provide unparalleled design possibilities for both residential and commercial projects. Deleon's selection reflects her commitment to sustainable design and her keen eye for detail, creating spaces that are both beautiful and functional.

"Vanessa's unique perspective and design expertise have been instrumental in shaping Neolith's presence in the U.S. market," said James Amendola, CEO of Neolith Americas. "The Vanessa Deleon Edit perfectly encapsulates her vision and passion for creating innovative and sustainable spaces. We are thrilled to collaborate with her on this exciting project." Deleon's design philosophy centers around the thoughtful use of materials, as seen in her incorporation of Neolith in unexpected ways – such as hallway inserts and drawer fronts – adding distinctive character and personality to her projects. She champions sustainability, aligning perfectly with Neolith's commitment to eco-friendly practices. Her selections reflect key 2025 design trends, prioritizing large-format tiles, a diverse range of earthy and neutral tones, and the growing focus on environmentally responsible materials.