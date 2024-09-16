BOLOGNA, ITALY -- Venux, a new surface brand, is finalizing preparations for the launch of its eagerly awaited Première Collection. This new offering promises to set a new standard in surface design, offering products that combine luxury, functionality and accessibility, reports the manufacturer.

To mark this milestone, Venux has collaborated with estudiHac, the renowned interior design studio headed by Jose Manuel Ferrero. Together they have created a stand of great visual impact, entitled “Venux, a natural luxury in a social setting,” which seeks to bring luxury to everyday and social spaces through a contemporary and innovative design.

The stand has two distinct parts: a first reception area that will offer a complete sensory experience and the creators' corner, a second social area, where visitors can share and work in a relaxed atmosphere.

The entire stand reflects the message of the company, which combines the elements of nature with luxury, quality, design, craftsmanship, sustainability and high value.

In addition, as part of its presence at Cersaie, the brand will host an exclusive event on Tuesday, September 24th, where it will offer a brunch for leading industry figures, including leaders from the retail sector, architects, interior designers and construction professionals, as well as the press. This event will mark Venux's debut in international markets and will be a unique opportunity to get an up-close look at the Première Collection -- designed to meet the most demanding market needs.

“With our Première Collection, we seek to redefine the surface market -- demonstrating that it is possible to fuse beauty, design and accessibility in a product that is also functional and durable,” stated Venux.

Among the collections to be seen at the fair are the Breccia Oniciata collection (shown), inspired by an Italian marble that is highly prized in the world of architecture and design for its distinctive beauty and unique character; the Travertine Vein collection, the standard-bearer of timeless classic elegance and featuring the latest 3D graphic injection technology; and the Pure Portland collection, inspired by the timeless and elegant Portland stone.

“We have invested in the most advanced manufacturing technologies -- collaborating with the best machinery manufacturers in the sector. Our team, made up of experts with extensive experience, is taking care of every detail to offer an unbeatable service to our customers,” stated Venux.