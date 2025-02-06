LX Hausys America Inc., an innovative manufacturer of building and decorative materials, proudly unveiled Splendor, the latest addition to its Viatera quartz countertop brand, at The International Surface Event (tise), held from January 28 to 30, 2025. Inspired by the graceful movement of air and wind, Splendor is designed to elevate interior spaces with its luxurious aesthetic and unparalleled craftsmanship.

Splendor embodies tranquil refinement with striking golden veins flowing diagonally across a soft white background. The varying thickness of the veins creates dynamic movement reminiscent of luxurious marble, offering depth and elegance that make it an ideal choice for both bold centerpieces and subtle accents. Its sophisticated design seamlessly blends nature’s beauty with contemporary style, making it perfect for kitchens, bathrooms and a variety of interior spaces.

Splendor is available in 2cm and 3cm thicknesses with a polished finish in a 63- x 130-inch dimension.

Splendor is meticulously crafted at LX Hausys America's facility in Adairsville, GA, and is backed by LX Hausys’ 15-year limited warranty. This domestic production underscores the company’s commitment to quality, sustainability and environmental responsibility. By manufacturing in the U.S., LX Hausys minimizes transportation-related emissions and supports the local economy, aligning with its mission to reduce environmental impact while delivering premium products.