Unica by Ceramiche Keope is a wood-effect tile collection that captures the essence of natural oak inspired by the majestic beauty of Italian woods. The unique character of the slats captures the artisanal craftsmanship involved in working this wood, celebrated for its captivating imperfections. The high aesthetic value of Unica is reflected in the faithful reproduction of the wood’s grain and knots. These precise details give the ceramic planks an unmistakable, authentic look, ideal for bringing warmth and elegance to residential settings.Unica presents a refined color palette featuring six medium-light wood tones. It spans from the warm amber tones of honey, reminiscent of natural oak, to the cooler, snowier gray, a light gray that reproduces the look of bleached oak and ivory, a tone with subtle light brown veins that brighten any space with pure radiant light. The collection also includes the creamy tones of almond, versatile beige, which captures the less saturated tones of natural wood, and brown, featuring walnut accents that reveal the darker deeper essence of oak.In addition to the traditional 20 x 120cm plank, the tile collection introduces a new 20 x 180cm size, evoking the grandeur of wooden planks found in high-end flooring. For refined laying patterns, such as herringbone, a smaller 7.5 x 60cm size is available. The collection also features the flute 3D grooved decor in four colors – beige, almond, honey and gray – in the 60 x 120cm size.