Inspired by the rich tile-making traditions of Morocco, Spain and Portugal, RIAD by Architessa captures the timeless beauty of Mediterranean ceramic art. Each tile is crafted by hand, blending traditional patterns with contemporary craftsmanship for a truly unique expression. RIAD's glazed tiles are perfect for flooring and shower walls, adding character and global inspiration to any space. Features of the tile collection include:

Made in Morocco

Terracotta tile

Natural finish is suitable for light residential interior walls

Gloss finish is suitable for shower walls and light duty residential interior floors