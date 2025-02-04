Burgundy has established itself as one of the most sought-after shades in design. This deep rich tone, reminiscent of autumnal hues, adds unmistakable warmth to any space. Decocer has embraced this trend in its Mikado Wall collection.

This collection stands out for its wide range of colors and finishes, including both glossy and matte options, offering versatility to adapt the tiles to various settings. The elongated and refined pieces, combined with the burgundy tone, provide lasting elegance and modern functionality. The glossy finish reflects light in a distinctive way, while the matte finish delivers a sense of sophistication and understated refinement.