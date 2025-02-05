Located in the Carabanchel neighborhood of Madrid, Spain, Tur House is an example of how an apartment in a traditional neighborhood can be completely reinvented. By utilizing available elements and the masterful use of ceramics from WOW Design, the architectural studio OOIIO Arquitectura has created a space full of personality and expressiveness.

Casa TUR proves that an ordinary apartment can be transformed into a designer home on a reasonable budget by applying creativity and intelligence in the use of accessible and expressive materials, catering to those seeking a personalized living space.

“Ceramics are a splendid material, deeply rooted in Spanish culture since the Arab tradition and even earlier,” explained the team at OOIIO. “By selecting playful, expressive and suggestive pieces, and placing them in unexpected locations, we created surprise and uniqueness, resulting in a distinctive space. By using materials available at any retailer and arranging them creatively, we can transform a space in a unique and original way.”

In Casa TUR, a ceramic wainscot from the Grace collection by WOW Design is featured in the living room, evoking the aesthetic of an outdoor patio that bridges the interior with tradition. Ceramics flow seamlessly across walls and floors in various tones, unifying spaces and breaking away from convention.

In the bedroom, ceramics extend like a "cloud" into the living room, playing with spatial continuity and creating a dreamlike atmosphere where a lamp becomes the sun. This formal and creative freedom allows the transformation of the ordinary into something extraordinary.

The materials are simple yet thoughtfully chosen. In the kitchen and bathrooms, chromatic coherence and the use of ceramics help maintain a unified and distinctive aesthetic. The pastel color palette employed throughout the project adds freshness and character, creating a cozy and vibrant atmosphere. The Tesserae collection is used for the flooring, unifying the space and bringing cohesion to the entire home.

Casa TUR stands out not only for its functionality and beauty, but also for the smart use of materials and market possibilities. OOIIO Arquitectura has proven that great design does not have to come with a hefty price tag. “Everything was available in stores; we just needed to dream of something different,” the architects explained.

WOW Design ceramics, used innovatively, are the key element that breaks away from conventional norms and creates a unique home brimming with identity and creativity.



