PLATTSBURGH, NY – Schluter®-Systems is celebrating the 50-year anniversary of the Schluter-Schiene profile. The German tile setter Werner Schlüter developed the simple yet groundbreaking solution to protect tile edges in complex installations. From its humble beginnings as an L-shaped metal profile with perforations, Schiene has evolved into a symbol of quality in tile edge protection and the cornerstone of Schluter-Systems.

A Practical Solution to an Industry Need

The Schiene was conceived in 1975 when Werner Schlüter faced a significant challenge while working on a bathroom project with five doors. The exposed tile edges around these doorways were vulnerable to chipping and cracking, and traditional finishing methods, like marble thresholds, proved inadequate, prompting Schlüter to seek a better solution. After experimenting in his workshop, he invented the Schiene, an L-shaped metal profile designed to protect tile edges while providing a clean professional finish.

The Schiene profile quickly proved to be a game-changer in the tile industry. This simple yet innovative solution marked the very beginning of Schluter-Systems, laying the foundation for a company that would go on to revolutionize the tile industry with a wide range of products designed to meet the evolving needs of professionals and homeowners alike.

A Rapid Growth and Global Reach

Initially managed from the Schlüter family home, Schiene quickly gained popularity among fellow tile installers, prompting Werner Schlüter to establish a dedicated production facility in Iserlohn in 1978. The company expanded internationally in the 1980s, beginning with a North American subsidiary in Plattsburgh, U.S., and followed by offices in Canada, Turkey and throughout Europe. Today, Schluter-Systems supports tile professionals worldwide with innovative products that simplify installations and protect tiles.

Continued Refinements in Design

Over the decades, Schiene has undergone thoughtful design changes to improve its functionality and ease of use. In 1981, the rounded perforations of the original profile were replaced with the now-iconic trapezoid perforations, providing enhanced bonding strength with thin-set mortar and greater durability. Throughout the 1980s, Schlüter expanded his product line, introducing Schiene profiles in various materials, sizes and finishes to meet a growing demand. A further milestone came in 2001 with the addition of the patented grout spacer, which ensures precise and consistent grout lines during installation. These updates have kept Schiene aligned with the evolving needs of tile professionals.

Commitment to Practical Innovation

Schiene paved the way for further innovations at Schluter-Systems, including the Ditra uncoupling membrane and Kerdi waterproofing membrane. Designed with the guiding principle "By the installer, for the installer," these products have become industry standards, ensuring quality and ease for installers. Now, with a diverse lineup that includes underfloor heating, lighting solutions and customizable shower systems, Schluter continues to shape the tile industry.

As Schiene celebrates its 50th anniversary, Schluter-Systems remains dedicated to creating innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of tile professionals and set the standard for quality.