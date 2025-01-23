VALENCIA, SPAIN -- Cevisama 2025 is to reprise its role as the setting for installation, construction and renovation professionals to learn and find out more, at first hand, about the latest trends and innovations relating to installing ceramic tiles. In this regard, the upcoming edition of the fair, which runs from February 24 to 28, 2025 at Feria Valencia in Valencia, Spain, will host another Proalso Tile Installers Conference.

The conference will take place in Cevisama’s Machinery and Technology Hall, Hall 4 on Level 2 (Feria Valencia), at the heart of the innovative materials and processes section of the ceramic tile and bathroom equipment show.

The Floor and Wall Tile Installers Trade Association has been staging the Installers Conference since 2000, and it is a firm fixture on Cevisama’s program of events. The conference includes live tile installation demonstrations to highlight just how skilled floor and wall tile installers are, while underscoring how important it is to use a professional so that tiles are installed correctly.

The conference aims on the one hand, to show visitors the main trends in ceramic tile installation, materials, accessories, equipment and machinery, in partnership with Proalso’s sponsors, and on the other, to illustrate the processes and requirements involved in installing tiles as described in the UNE138002 Standard.

The techniques for installing ceramic products have evolved significantly in recent years, adapting to the new trends, formats and market demands. This kind of initiative means that Cevisama becomes both a meeting and a focal point where innovations and advances in products and processes can be checked out in situ: levelling systems, dry installation, double-buttering, new precision tools, technical grouting and installing on three-dimensional surfaces.