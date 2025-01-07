VALENCIA, SPAIN -- Cevisama has confirmed that the ceramic tile manufacturing machinery and technology sectors will be taking part in the next edition of the fair, which runs from February 24 to 28, 2025. These exhibitors will have a dedicated hall of their own in which to showcase their latest advances and innovations.

The move firmly establishes this segment of industry as one of the leading sectors within Cevisama’s extensive offering, while highlighting an area that is particularly important for industry professionals. The machinery and technology’s joint participation will now be present at Cevisama every year, further boosting the appeal of the Feria Valencia event.

The presence of the sector specializing in machinery and technology for the ceramic manufacturing industry is being supported by trade association ASEBEC, which is once again looking to Cevisama to be a key showcase for its latest developments.

The reality is that the sector is evolving all the time and has recently achieved significant advances geared to promoting efficiency, sustainability and innovation in production processes. Progress has been made, for instance, in integrating automated systems and solutions based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), applying 3D printing to manufacturing ceramic stoneware, the future of electric kilns, capturing carbon dioxide produced by manufacturing ceramic tiles and developing digital printing for large-format tiles.