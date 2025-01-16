VALENCIA, SPAIN -- Cevisama is finalizing the final details of the Interior Design, Architecture and Contract Forum program -- the series of lectures, talks and roundtables staged every year as part of Cevisama_Lab, which will be bringing these sectors’ current leading names together this year.

The 2025 Forum is poised to introduce significant new items, one of them being the space where all of the lectures will be delivered: the Hotel Cevisama Auditorium. Located on Level 2 in Hall 3, the Auditorium is where the Forum content meets the spectacular space designed by architect Héctor Ruiz-Velázquez. This is in fact no coincidence as the Forum will be specifically addressing the issue of the interaction between ceramic and bathroom equipment interaction and the new trends in both residential and hotel, hospitality and corporate interior architecture.

Cevisama has recruited a line-up of top-level specifiers to take an educational approach to exploring the key issues affecting business development and how the tile and bathroom equipment industry can make the most of opportunities that might arise.

Award-winning Interior Designers

The identities of some of the big names who have already confirmed they will be speaking at the Interior Design, Architecture and Contract Forum are already known. Among them is celebrated Mexican interior designer Amparo Taylor, who is behind some of the North American country’s most prestigious residential and hotel complexes.

Other notable speakers include Stone Designs, of Madrid, headed by Cutu Mazuelos and Eva Rego, which has won accolades such as the Red Dot Design Award and is known particularly for its work on Coca Cola’s Head Office in Spain, the Mokhovaya Business complex in Moscow and commissions for Finsa. Equally noteworthy is interior designer Javier Jiménez, the force behind Estudio Animal, which will be celebrating having recently won the FRAME 2024 prize for the apartment of the year and has been catalogued as one of the “coolest”

practices of the moment.

Other outstanding contributions on the subject of interior design will come from the team at Barcelona-based Estudio Creativo, who have won top awards such as Best of Year 2024 for their work on Selva Restaurant and the Hospitality Design Award in Las Vegas for the Palau Fugit Hotel; and multidisciplinary practice Mil Studio. Headed by Naroa Quirós and Juan Luis Medina, its best-known projects include the restaurant at the NH Collection Madrid Eurobuilding.

Architecture, Construction and Contract

In terms of content relating to architecture, construction, hotels and contracts, Cevisama 2025 has lined up some of the sector’s leading lights. One of these is

Ruiz-Larrea Arquitectura, a multidisciplinary global team that has innovation in its DNA. Under the leadership of the practice’s founder César Ruiz-Larrea, they recently completed the restauration of Madrid’s Hotel Palace, as well as projects such as the Movistar + and Vueling head offices.

Other outstanding members of the Cevisama_LAB Forum panel of experts are the team from Alfaro-Manrique, one of the most creative names in hospitality today, who are behind projects such as the Barceló in Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Karak Restaurant in Valencia. Ángel Zaragoza and Borja Acosta, of Wearetodo architects, will also be on the panel. At the firm’s hub in Denia, they design both residential and commercial, hotel and office spaces.

The Forum’s roundtables will address issues relating to the property and hotel businesses, with prominent companies, including leading modular architecture firm Casas Inhaus, property management group TM Grupo and hotel management specialists GAT Gestión and Rusticae set to take part.

More top-level names the Cevisama team is in touch with will be joining the roster over the next few weeks. The organizers are very grateful for the significant support and guidance the Forum has received in this regard from the Colegio de Diseñadores de Interior de la Comunidad Valenciana (CDICV) and contract specialist Rubén Pons.