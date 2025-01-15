OBERLIN, OH -- The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) announced that Sam Arcot (Rugo Stone) has been selected to join the association’s executive committee as board secretary.

"Sam was appointed to the executive committee because of his involvement in events around the world, coupled with his passion for our natural stone industry and his ability to challenge others' thought processes,” said Evan Cohen (Quality Marble & Granite), 2025 NSI board president. “Sam brings a great dynamic to the executive board, and I believe he will work tirelessly to ensure the best future for our natural stone industry."

During his time on the NSI board of directors, Arcot has led efforts to strengthen the association’s relationship with trade associations and trade shows in India. He has identified opportunities for NSI to develop relationships in India as strong as those that exist with other stone producing nations. He also served as an advocate in the development of NSI’s statement on human rights, which states the association’s position against any form of forced labor, including child labor. He has served on committees for sustainability and marketing, and he has volunteered at A&D focused trade shows, including ASLA and Greenbuild.

"It is truly an honor to be selected for the executive committee,” said Arcot. “The Natural Stone Institute has been a global leader in growing and advancing the natural stone industry and I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve the board, to give back to the industry and to bring together global members of the stone community. I look forward to working alongside the exceptional leaders of the executive board as we strive to advance the natural stone industry together."

The 2025 NSI executive committee is comprised of President Cohen, Vice President Jeff Erickson (Cutting Edge Countertops), Treasurer Blake Christensen (Valley View Granite) and Secretary Arcot. Arcot is slated to become the association’s board president in 2028.