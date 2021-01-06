Oberlin, OH —The Natural Stone Institute is pleased to announce that Katie Jensen (Triton Stone Group) has been selected to join the association’s executive committee as board secretary.

Jensen commented: “I am honored to have been selected to the Natural Stone Institute executive committee. It has been a joy to contribute and deliver an outstanding member experience. I hope to continue to provide leadership with my peers as we provide more resources to advance the natural stone industry.”

Michael Picco (PICCO Engineering), 2021 Natural Stone Institute board president, looks forward to the experience, enthusiasm, and innovation Jensen will bring to this leadership position: “Since joining the board she has leveraged her business connections to get more companies involved in the Institute’s initiatives. Her resume of involvement is impressive, and she is the perfect candidate to keep the association focused on the member experience and continuing as the leader in technical resources and education.”

The Natural Stone Institute executive committee is currently comprised of President Picco, Vice President Buddy Ontra (Ontra Stone), Treasurer Duane Naquin (Stone Interiors), and Secretary Jensen. Jensen is on schedule to become the association’s board president in 2024.