OBERLIN, OH -- Jeff Erickson of Cutting Edge Countertops will join the Natural Stone Institute’s executive committee as board secretary.

“I’m pleased to make this appointment,” said Duane Naquin of Stone Interiors East, 2023 NSI board president. “Jeff’s leadership skills will only further advance the association and our commitment to our membership. I look forward to working alongside him this year.”

Under Erickson’s leadership, Cutting Edge Countertops became a Natural Stone Institute Accredited fabricator in 2012. During his time on the NSI board, Erickson has participated in the EPD countertop report, volunteered on the Sustainability Standard Joint Committee, served as chair of the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E program committee and participated in several key training programs.

“The invitation to serve on the NSI executive board is both exciting and humbling,” said Erickson. “This is a unique industry with many different channels and so many great individuals. I look forward to contributing in any way I can to give back to the industry that has given me so much.”

The 2023 NSI executive committee is comprised of President Naquin, Vice President Katie Jensen of Triton Stone Group, Treasurer Evan Cohen of Quality Marble & Granite, Secretary Erickson and immediate past president Buddy Ontra of Ontra Stone Concepts. Erickson is slated to become the association’s board president in 2026.