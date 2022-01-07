The Natural Stone Institute is pleased to announce that Evan Cohen (Quality Marble & Granite) has been selected to join the association’s executive committee as board secretary.

Buddy Ontra (Ontra Stone Concepts), 2022 Natural Stone Institute board president, commented: “Evan Cohen's youthful exuberance and forward-looking view on the natural stone industry will enhance not only the executive committee but the board of directors as whole. His smaller slab supply business is in concert with the small fabricator businesses that make up much of our membership. His west coast experience also balances what is a primarily eastern committee.”

Cohen’s leadership has been well-documented: he has served as a speaker for both in-person and virtual education events, sharing his expertise with the industry and the design community. He has served on multiple international delegations with the association and has been involved with several key association initiatives, including the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E program, the Women in Stone mentorship program, and efforts to improve member retention.

Cohen commented: “Being on the executive committee for the Natural Stone Institute gives me a great opportunity to help influence and drive the direction and strengthen the community of the organization. Having a firsthand awareness of and impact on the great efforts by the association has been key to my continued involvement and efforts to keep moving our industry forward.”

The 2022 Natural Stone Institute executive committee is comprised of President Ontra, Vice President Duane Naquin (Stone Interiors East), Treasurer Katie Jensen (Triton Stone Group), and Secretary Cohen. Cohen is slated to become the association’s board president in 2025.