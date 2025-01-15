BETHLEHEM, PA -- Geraldine Morrison, a seasoned business leader and industry expert, has been appointed chief partnerships oﬃcer, domestic & global brands of the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA). With a proven track record in general management and P&L leadership at top-tier companies such as Samsung, Lixil, Phillips and Sprint, Morrison brings extensive expertise to this critical role. She holds an MBA in marketing and a Mini-MBA in social media marketing from Rutgers University. Morrison will focus on global integration and business growth, ensuring NKBA continues to strengthen its position as the central hub for the industry.