WASHINGTON, DC -- Each year, the NAHB International Builders’ Show® (IBS) does its part to feed the residential construction industry with new up-and-coming professionals by awarding scholarships to attend the Builders’ Show. Attending IBS gives NAHB members between the ages of 21 to 35 the opportunity to advance their careers with education, networking and more.

The eight recipients this year include:

Josey Aycock is the social media content coordinator of Precision Homecrafters (PHC). “I’m excited to gain new insights into design and remodeling while also capturing my time there to highlight on social media!”

Jabari Bell is a government relations professional dedicated to addressing the housing crisis through strategic development and policy advocacy. “I’m excited to connect with fellow professionals and explore the latest trends and innovations in homebuilding. Attending workshops and discovering new products will be a great opportunity to network and exchange ideas with others in the industry.”

Stephen Bennett is the vice president of sales and operations for Union Church Millworks, a third-generation, family-owned and operated business specializing in solid unfinished products for the building industry. “I am overly excited about meeting other young professionals from around the nation. I think it will be neat to learn about other businesses that aren’t in Virginia.”

Gavin Brown is a project manager for Innovative Building Products and owner of Crown Point Customs, which provides fabrication and welding repair. “I am most excited for the educational classes to expand my industry and business knowledge. Seeing the new tools and technology is definitely a close second.”

Scarlett Duran is the office director for Southern Brass, which provides door hardware, bath hardware and closet rods to residential home builders across the Gulf Coast. “My gut wants to say everything, but I won’t be that boring. I am really excited for the education events and the opportunity to step outside of the comfort of door locks and gain an understanding of the rest of the homebuilding process! I am also excited to see what vendors have to offer regarding door locks, bath hardware, and things I work with daily!”

Lauren Gamboa is a marketing manager at McKinney York Architects in Austin, TX. “I’m most excited for the speaking sessions at the International Builders Show. The topics are so relevant to the challenges and opportunities we’re facing in the industry today. Each session leaves me inspired and equipped with fresh insights that fuel my goals for the coming year — it’s an invaluable chance to bring back new ideas and energy to my work.”

Kensley Hendrix works in lighting and interior design, handling business development and working towards her general contractor’s license. “I’m most excited about the opportunity to connect with industry leaders and innovators at IBS. It’s always great to network and learn from others who are also passionate about building and development. There’s so much to gain from seeing the latest trends and technologies in person—it’s a chance to bring fresh ideas back home and apply them to our local projects. I’m especially looking forward to seeing products that will help with affordable housing and sustainability, as they align closely with my goals for the future of our community.”