LAS VEGAS, NV -- The International Builders’ Show (IBS) is slated for February 25 through 27, 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, and the next edition has several new programs in place for attendees.

Pre-Show Learning will allow visitors to get a head start on education with a new pre-show symposium, the Custom Building & Remodeling Symposium. Discover innovative, bold and dynamic business management insights for custom builders and remodelers developed to change how you approach and conduct business. Explore beyond traditional day-to-day business practices to focus on forward-looking, innovative strategies for accelerating the growth of your business and future-proofing your profits no matter what lies ahead.

Uncover innovations in building products and techniques, technology advancements for project management, design and sales, strategies for differentiating your business from competitors, new markets to explore, a custom building and remodeling market outlook and more.

Add your Custom Building & Remodeling Symposium ticket to your IBS registration for this can’t-miss learning and networking opportunity. Includes morning refreshments, lunch and a networking happy hour to close your day.

Also new for 2025 is the Game Changers format. Game Changers revolutionizes how you do business by gaining insights and solutions from leading voices and high-profile industry and business thought leaders. They are going to change the way you approach critical residential construction issues. While Game Changers sessions are not new to the IBS, the way the experts and influencers change your perspective, make you take a hard look at how you are doing things and provide ways for you to do things differently is new.

An industry CEO will be paired with an expert outside the industry to tailor the latest techniques, strategies and approaches to the building industry. It is the best way to experience the best of both worlds – the business world and the building world. Game Changers sessions are open to all attendees with an Expo+Education pass.