Eldorado Stone debuts three versatile new color palettes at 2020 International Builders’ Show

SAN DIEGO, CA – Eldorado Stone unveils new, bright color palettes across three architectural stone profiles during the 2020 National Association of Home Builder’s International Builders Show (IBS) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sea Cliff European Ledge, Loire Valley RoughCut and Koryak Ridge Stacked Stone showcase the manufacturer’s dedication to elevating the aesthetic appeal of stone as a design accent through the artful application of multilayered color tones and visually engaging depth patterns. Eldorado Stone is exhibiting in booth C4519 from January 21-23, 2020, alongside brands from several divisions of parent organization Boral North America.

“Stone is one of the most captivating features in the natural world, with a seemingly endless array of colors and textures to inspire the design of our most treasured spaces in the home or workplace,” said Sarah Lograsso, Director of Marketing. “With the introduction of three intricate new color palettes, we are excited to go beyond standard color combinations with evocative new hues that contemporize the look and feel of stone while honoring the origins and characteristics of each profile.”

New color profiles featured in Booth C4519 during IBS 2020 include:

Koryak Ridge™ Stacked Stone’s classic elegance and intricate detail combine with the simplicity of a panelized system to give this profile the appearance of a precision hand-laid dry-stack set.

Sea Cliff™ European Ledge ® creates the perfect fusion between old-world stonework and modern design. Evoking a unique balance of weather-worn surface contours and precision-cut stone, this modern interpretation of split-face travertine is assembled into tightly stacked ledge pieces with varying surface heights and lengths.

Loire Valley™ RoughCut® mimics limestone with an assortment of embedded, fossilized artifacts and roughly cleaved, pronounced face.

To learn more about Eldorado Stone and its products, visit EldoradoStone.com.