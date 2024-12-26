CORAL GABLES, FL – Cosentino recently initiated another project with Celonis, a world-leading firm in intelligence and process mining. In just seven weeks, teams from both companies developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant for credit blocking management capable of analyzing blocked orders in a matter of seconds. This allows managers to process up to five times more orders per day without additional risks.

Another key achievement for Cosentino has been the “Smart Connect” project developed by the company’s Digital Business Unit and Business Technology areas to create efficiencies for commercial activity and relationships with customers. Committed to digitalization and data management to ensure optimization of processes, the company uses the Agile methodology in a SCRUM framework to ensure a customer-focused strategy for the five business verticals: kitchen and bath, fabricators, architects, designers and end consumers. Platforms such as We Professional, eCosentino and C.Top Design make up the “Cosentino Ecosystem,” a collective with more than 300,000 professionals.

Álvaro Sánchez-Apellaniz, Cosentino’s Chief Strategy & Data Officer, explains, “With this B2B and B2C digitalization strategy, we manage to strengthen communication and connection with our customer ecosystem, which also links and feeds back to our commercial network and with the Cosentino distribution Centers and City showrooms, generating new business opportunities.” With plans to open their first sustainably led factory in the U.S. in Jacksonville, FL, by 2028, these projects pave the way for more innovative manufacturing processes in the industry.