ARLINGTON, VA – Coverings is in search of young industry talent that has a bright future in the tile and stone industry to be recognized in its Rock Star program. The deadline to submit a nomination has been extended until Tuesday, January 7, 2025. Nominees must be 35 years or younger and currently working in the industry. Please note, no self-nominations will be accepted. Submit a nomination here.
Deadline for Coverings Rock Star Submissions Extended
