ARLINGTON, VA -- The Coverings Rock Star Awards, the popular and annual “Emerging Leaders Program,” will recognize the best and brightest young talent in the tile and stone industry from the past year. Rock Stars are nominated by industry leaders, and the program underscores Coverings' ongoing mission to support the growth and success of the industry by recognizing top-notch talent and fostering networking and educational opportunities. Nominations may be submitted through the Coverings Rock Stars nomination portal by the December 16, 2022, deadline.

Eligible nominees must be 35 years of age or younger and employed within one of the following professions to qualify: architect, designer, distributor, retailer, contractor/installer, fabricator, specifier, trade association or manufacturer. A committee of industry leaders will assess each nominee’s experience levels; professional certifications or affiliations; previous awards or accolades; prior speaking engagements at industry events; quantity of published works; impact in the tile and stone industry; and traits that set them apart as emerging leaders in the industry.

Winners of the Coverings 2023 Rock Star Awards will be honored onsite at Coverings 2023; included in a Coverings 2023 press release distributed to dozens of industry and consumer media outlets; and recognized on Coverings’ website, blog and social media channels throughout the year following the event.