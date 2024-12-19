ARLINGTON, VA -- Coverings has extended its deadline to submit entries for its Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards until Tuesday, January 7, 2025. The CID Awards recognize projects featuring tile and stone that showcase beautiful design and impeccable installation. As always, multiple entries are accepted and there is no cost to enter. New categories have been added for 2025. Click here to submit a project.
Coverings Installation & Design Awards Submission Deadline Extended
