MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- Mercury Mosaics, a renowned creator of bespoke ceramic tiles, is thrilled to announce its receipt of the "Special Recognition: Women in Tile" award at the esteemed Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards. The award was presented on April 23, 2024, during a ceremony at Coverings—North America’s premier event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry.

This esteemed recognition highlights Mercury Mosaics' collaboration on Nourish, a dynamic and thought[1]provoking mosaic art installation, by Dyani White Hawk for The Whitney Museum of American Art’s 8th floor cafe. This monumental mosaic, extending over 30 feet, combines artistic innovation with a commitment to environmental sustainability, incorporating 40% recycled materials.

“Working with Dyani White Hawk, understanding her vision, traveling through the detail-filled journey bringing her vision to life with tens of thousands of intentionally-placed ceramic mosaic tiles reconnected me to our craft in a way I could never have expected,” said Mercury Mosaics founder, Mercedes Austin. “Each tile, meticulously constructed by skilled artisans, serves as a testament of the interconnectedness between art, culture, sustainability and shared values.”

Mercury Mosaics is known for its extraordinary customizability, which allowed for the unparalleled creative freedom that was essential for this project. This adaptability enabled the precise translation of the artist's vision into a tangible form, with each tile handcrafted and precision cut to fit the unique requirements of the installation.

The CID Awards are known for recognizing creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation in the use of ceramic tile and stone in architectural projects. The honor of Special Recognition: Women in Tile is significant, as it underscores the impactful contributions of women in shaping the future of the tile industry through leadership, creativity, and dedication.

Looking forward, Mercury Mosaics is committed to pioneering new designs and collaborations that continue to challenge industry norms and celebrate the role of visionary women in ceramic arts. This award is a testament to the company’s ongoing mission to redefine the possibilities of ceramic tile, setting new standards for craftsmanship and customization in the industry, and reinforcing the impact of visionary female leadership in its field.