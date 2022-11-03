ARLINGTON, VA – Coverings, North America’s premier ceramic tile and natural stone event,

Is set for April 18 to 21, 2023, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Every year, the show presents the Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards to celebrate outstanding achievements in the design and installation of ceramic tile and stone in residential, commercial and institutional projects. Submissions are now being accepted for the 2023 competition. Architects, designers, builders, contractors, distributors, retailers, installers and other industry professionals may submit their projects through the CID project submittal portal by the December 16, 2022, deadline.

Projects will be judged and awarded based upon eight categorical designations: Residential Ceramic Tile Installation, Residential Ceramic Tile Design, Residential Stone Installation, Residential Stone Design, Commercial Ceramic Tile Installation, Commercial Ceramic Tile Design, Commercial Stone Installation, and Commercial Stone Design. Multiple national and international projects may be submitted free of charge via separate forms, and all projects must have been completed between January 2021 and December 2022 for review eligibility.

CID Award winners will be chosen by a vetted panel of judges, using a blind format based on “Excellence in Execution,” “Inspiring + Original Use” and “Overall Purpose.” Winning projects will be celebrated onsite at Coverings 2023; in various publications; and on Coverings’ website, blog and social media channels. Winners will also receive a complimentary one-night stay or an equivalent gift card at Coverings 2023 and recognition at the CID Awards Reception during the show.