Longarine Calcecreta is the latest addition to the exquisite Marca Corona range, designed to showcase its material-effect aesthetic in a stunning unique size: an elongated rectangle of 7.5x60 cm. The collection forms part of the wider Calcecreta collection, which aims to bring all the beauty and authenticity of hand-shaped tile body mixes to contemporary surfaces.

The distinctive uneven surfaces, natural colors and unrectified edges of the Longarine Calcecreta collection give every single piece the power of an understated beauty and a timeless elegance. Available in seven colors -- Spuma, Argilla, Bisque, Terracotta, Selva, Baia and Ombra -- Longarine Calcecreta is ideal for creating inviting interiors with high visual impact in both residential and commercial contexts.