Lunada Bay Tile updates its popular Tommy Bahama® collection with three striking new colorways – Fujisan, Lucky Bay (pictured) and Motuo – that promise to elevate any design project -- invoking wild and far-flung outposts and bringing the untamed and breathtaking colorways of the outdoors into our homes.

“The idea of being one with nature is not a new idea, but recognizing and quantifying benefits associated with being connected to nature is a continually evolving concept,” said Feras Irikat, director of design and marketing, Lunada Bay Tile. “In the 1980s, Harvard University ecologist, Edward O. Wilson, who popularized the term ‘biophilia’ said, ‘Nature holds the key to our aesthetic, intellectual, cognitive and even spiritual satisfaction.’”

These connections start from the ground up or, according to Irikat, in the case of interior spaces, from the walls to the floors. “With soothing textures and soft color blends, our Tommy Bahama glass mosaics bring the freedom and mindset of the world’s most inspiring locales to our daily lives, evoking feelings of sanctuary and escape and exploration,” he said.

Tommy Bahama is a lifestyle brand embodying an authentic destination experience where you can relax freely, live spontaneously, and dress effortlessly -- every single day. Tommy Bahama represents a happy place, paradise -- it is a state of mind. The three new tile color blends reflect the brand’s continuing exploration of beautiful and untouched locations throughout the world that inspire relaxation, freedom and adventure.