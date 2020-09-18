Watsonville, CA -- Radiating old-world beauty, the Patina Glass Tile Collection from Island Stone expresses the strength of antiquity in a modern subway tile format. Architects and designers can create a variety of patterns with the individual 3½” by 12” pieces.

Setting this collection apart is a dreamy color collection, made with randomized patterns of abstract speckles and cloud-like wisps. The collection includes Akoya Pearl, a creamy neutral white with a subtle ethereal glow; Silver Lining, a soft blend of gray, blue, and white with a hint of iridescence; Champagne, a bubbly beige with traces of yellow and orange; Bright Side, a blue and white pattern inspired by the sky; and Evening Onyx, a smoky reflective patinated mirror reminiscent of antique glass. With each unique tile, the interplay of color and light helps to create a dimension of beauty that can only be fully appreciated by seeing it in person.

“Each color in the Patina Glass collection is unique in its style, allowing designers to combine tiles to create eye-catching, one-of-a-kind patterns,” said Nigel Eaton, CEO for Island Stone. “The shine and reflection of Patina Glass is well suited for a variety of statement-making architectural uses, such as a grand backsplash in a restaurant or a chic hotel lobby, as well as for elevating the sophistication in a residential setting.”

Patina Glass uses a proprietary blend of metallic oxides and reactive chemicals to give each piece a unique look and color, along with a protective coating that ensures a durable, long lasting installation even in moisture conditions such as tub and shower enclosures.