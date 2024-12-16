VAUGHAN, ON, CANADA -- Anatolia’s commitment to technological innovation has taken a significant step forward with the completion of a state-of-the-art automation system at its Toronto Distribution Center (DC). Building on the success of a recent transformative project at one of Anatolia’s Distribution Centers in Savannah, GA, the company’s team has seamlessly integrated robotics and advanced automation processes to optimize workflows, enhance accuracy and improve output.

This milestone marks a remarkable advancement in operational efficiency, enabling Anatolia to streamline the inbound and picking processes, improve space utilization and increase transport automation -- all while ensuring greater product integrity and accuracy. With the completion of this sophisticated system, Anatolia is not only setting new benchmarks for logistics excellence but is also enhancing customer service by providing faster more accurate deliveries, it reports.