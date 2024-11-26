CLEMSON, SC -- International Product Assurance (IPA) Laboratories is proud to announce its recognition at the 2024 Annual Meeting of the American Council of Independent Laboratories (ACIL) in New Orleans. The laboratory was named one of eight recipients of the ACIL Customer Quality Service Award, an honor given to labs that exemplify exceptional commitment to data integrity, customer quality needs and setting performance standards for the laboratory industry.

Additionally, IPA Laboratories was awarded a Special Recognition Award, distinguishing the lab as one of the top three laboratories for overall customer satisfaction.

Participation in the ACIL Customer Quality Service Award Program requires laboratories to send satisfaction surveys to their customers, adhere to an ethics program and sign a code of ethics. ACIL’s client survey is specifically tailored to serve as invaluable feedback, meeting the requirements outlined in ISO/IEC1725:2017 Section 8.6.2.

According to ACIL, “No other program ranks participating laboratories’ based on customer responses to satisfaction with services or requires a signed code of ethics and data integrity statement by each laboratory location.”

This is the third consecutive year IPA Laboratories has participated and been awarded ACIL’s Customer Quality Service Award. “This unique program provides a way to highlight the exceptional service we provide, which we feel distinguishes us from other laboratories,” noted Katelyn Simpson, director of laboratory services at IPA Laboratories. “We are grateful to ACIL for this esteemed recognition and remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of service excellence in the industry.”

As the lab celebrates these achievements, IPA Laboratories extends its heartfelt thanks to its valued customers. “Our customers’ continued support and trust in us are why we do what we do,” Simpson added. “We are looking forward to 2025 with expanded research and testing capabilities in response to our customers’ needs.”

For more information about IPA Laboratories and available testing services, please visit www.ipalaboratories.com.