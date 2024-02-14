OBERLIN, OH -- Greg Osterhout (Northern Stone Supply) has received the 2023 David Fell Spirit of Service Award.

Greg Osterhout has believed in the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program since the beginning of NSI’s involvement with the program. Under his leadership, Northern Stone Supply eagerly stepped up to support the R.I.S.E. program by donating natural stone to eleven home projects.

Karla Forest, Marketing Director at Northern Stone Supply summarizes Greg’s involvement best: “Greg is honestly one of the most selfless, generous men I know and he chose the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program as our company’s charity of choice. Greg doesn’t skimp or cut corners on these projects. They get the very best we have to offer. Greg often expresses his gratitude for the sacrifice of our military, and he shows it in his actions.”

One of the projects Northern Stone Supply donated to required Greg and his staff to work tirelessly through evenings and weekends to ensure the chosen stone was available for the home. Greg went above and beyond to find trucking solutions so the stone could be transported to the job site on schedule.

In 2020, Greg served as the chair of the Natural Stone Institute’s R.I.S.E. Committee. His vision was the catalyst for growing the association’s involvement with the program. It is because of his tireless efforts as a leader for his company and our industry that this program has become so widely adopted and supported by NSI members.

The David Fell Spirit of Service Award is presented in memory of David Fell, president of BG Hoadley Quarries. David passed away in 2021 and his memory now lives on through this prestigious award. Presented to recognize a company or individual involved with the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program, the award recipient demonstrates the qualities and characteristics of leadership within their organization, the community, and beyond. Learn more about the David Fell Spirit of Service Award at www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/spiritofservice. To learn how your company can get involved in future R.I.S.E. projects, please visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/RISE.