OBERLIN, OH – The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) has announced the creation of the David Fell Spirit of Service Award, presented to a company and/or individual who participated in the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program to recognize their efforts for demonstrating the qualities and characteristics of leadership within their company, the community and beyond.

The award is in memory of David Fell, president of BG Hoadley Quarries, who passed away unexpectedly in 2021 and his memory now lives on through a meaningful contribution to the Natural Stone Foundation. The award will also honor one of his life aspirations. Fell’s family discovered a list of goals he hoped to accomplish before his retirement. The list includes his desire to be involved with the excellent work that NSI members are doing through the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program. The award not only pays tribute to Fell’s memory but also accomplishes one of his life goals by honoring a company or individual who has participated in this program.

For nomination criteria and additional information, visit: https://www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/programs/awards/individual-awards/spirit-of-service/