Through Skin, WOW Design ceramics take on a new dimension, transporting us to a world of sensations and emotions. The collection is offered in seven shades -- ranging from whites to earthy tones and greens -- and available in both matte and glazed finishes that can be combined to create diverse and balanced compositions.

The pieces replicate fine details, akin to the pores of the skin, through micro-finishes and innovative technology.

“The skin is the canvas where life paints its stories,” according to WOW Design. This inspiring idea brings the Skin collection to life.

Skin explores the textures, reliefs and imperfections of the skin, transforming them into artistic elements that evoke emotions and tell stories through ceramics. Each piece represents not just a design object, but a sensory experience that connects the viewer to the delicacy of our skin.

The collection stands out for its meticulous attention to detail. Innovative glazes, precise micro-finishes and delicate textures come together to create pieces that seem to breathe. It is a perfect fusion of ceramics and skin, where craftsmanship and technology converge to introduce a new dimension in ceramic design.