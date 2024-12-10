Brown Chocolate quartzite, one of the quartzites of Antolini’s Exclusive Collection, is a fitting material choice in the coming year with the announcement from the Pantone Institute that its 2025 Color of the Year is PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse. The quartzite’s color evokes the strength of nature, while building an intimate atmosphere where included. This variant has also many advantages from the technical point of view. Its aesthetics resembles the look of marble, but Brown Chocolate quartzite is exceptionally resistant and recommended also for external use.