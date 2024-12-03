VAUGHN, ON, CANADA -- Anatolia, a Canadian-based global company specializing in the design, manufacturing and distribution of sintered stone slabs, tiles and natural stone products, recently launched its latest glazed porcelain collections: Locale, Coliseo, Lumino (pictured) and Artifact. Each of these collections showcases cutting-edge design and exceptional performance, bringing a fresh perspective to contemporary interior and exterior spaces.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of architects, designers, homeowners, builders and contractors, the collections reflect Anatolia's commitment to quality, sustainable practices and forward-thinking design, while appealing to a wide variety of applications and audiences. Blending high-performance pressed porcelain with sophisticated aesthetics, these collections offer versatile surface solutions for residential and commercial spaces.

“We are thrilled to launch our new collections of glazed porcelain,” said Cengiz Elmaagacli, Co-CEO of Anatolia. “Each series within the collection embodies the perfect balance of style, durability and simplicity -- adding a fresh, modern and simplistic look to any space.”

Anatolia’s commitment to sustainability is reflected throughout these collections, where aesthetics and environmental responsibility come together. These collections hold the MAS-Certified Green® Certificate of Compliance, ensuring that these tiles are crafted with low-emitting materials, supporting both environmental stewardship and lasting beauty.

The new glazed porcelain collections are now available for order. Explore each series in detail on Anatolia's website or visit one of the company’s showrooms to see the collections first-hand.