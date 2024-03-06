Emser Tile, leading designer and producer of the world’s finest tile and natural stone, has launched three new collections of porcelain and ceramic tile: Pagoni™, Terramor™ and Catch In Color™.

Terramor™, is a glazed porcelain tile collection that comes in four distinct large format sizes and five rich earth tones, with a special glazing that provides a genuine textural finish. Terramor is classic yet modern especially when pairing the solid with the matching grooved deco tiles.

“Our team is filled with excitement about these latest collections. Each stands out with its own beauty and creativity, presenting designers with a multitude of exciting possibilities to explore,” said Suzanne Zurfluh, director of design and trend at Emser Tile.

Emser Tile’s latest collections are available now at www.emser.com.