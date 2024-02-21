LOS ANGELES, CA -- Emser Tile, leading designer and producer of the world’s finest tile and natural stone, has been awarded three ‘Best Of’ awards at The International Surface Event (TISE) -- the largest floor covering, stone and tile industry trade show in North America.

Radiant™, the illuminated tile collection from Emser, won ‘Best of TileExpo: Overall Product’ and ‘Best of SURFACES: Innovation’ distinctions, meanwhile the company’s show floor presence was awarded ‘Best of TileExpo: Best Booth Design’.

“This achievement reflects the collective effort and creativity within our entire Emser team, and we are thrilled to celebrate this win together,” says Carl Delia, CEO and president at Emser Tile. “TISE is an inspiring platform that allows us to connect with every facet of the tile industry. We are truly grateful for this recognition and for the vibrant industry that we are a part of."

The “Best Of” Awards is an annual awards program for exhibiting companies whose product, program, service, and/or business practice are considered to be “Best Of” in their class.