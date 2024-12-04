The evolution of ceramic production technology is a testament to the artistry and innovation of modern tile manufacturing. Spanish companies are leading the industry with high-definition and multi-step printing systems to encapsulate the essence of organic matter and transport them upon ceramic surfaces. This technological leap has given rise to new collections characterized by intricate wood grain patterns, hyper-realistic marble veining, rugged natural stone textures and even the gentle movement of water. Montesa, a rugged natural stone-look collection from Cerlat with its elemental embellishments, forge authentic reliefs that are virtually indistinguishable from its origin counterparts. Available in seven colors. These porcelain tiles are suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications.



