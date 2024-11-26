Noken Porcelanosa bathrooms change the traditional concept of bathroom furniture with the new Project Tech countertops. This unique technology which is applied to the bathroom allows for surface scratches to be repaired by applying heat on the damaged area. Both the high quality and technology define this new series which is capable of self-regeneration, and as well as being ideal for the bathrooms because of its antibacterial properties, resistance to knocks, chemical products and high temperature.

Aesthetically speaking, the Project Tech countertops stand out because of their cutting-edge style and technically higher functionality. This banks on quality, style and elegance in each of their finishes and formats.

Another advantage of this exclusive piece is its dynamism and modularity. Designed for the most demanding projects in both housing and contract projects like hotel bathrooms. Project Tech also stands out as the main part which adapts to all kinds of spaces. This offers endless aesthetic and decorative possibilities with its 60cm, 80cm, 100cm and 120cm formats.

Project Tech is available in both black and gray finishes, with a soft to touch surface. In addition, Project Tech offers unique technology in the market, where one can see the endless aesthetic possibilities that adapt to the minimalism which is the trend leading the way in interior design and architecture.

Visit Project Tech, innovation and endless quality for more information.