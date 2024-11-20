CLARKSVILLE, TN -- MILE®stone has announced the collection concept for the third chapter of the Stories series has been selected. This chapter celebrates MILEstone’s ongoing commitment to “Giving a Voice to American Design Community” and will feature a collaboration with Sarah Rink, interior designer at Design Cooperative, LLC. The new collection will debut on April 29, 2025, at the Coverings tradeshow in Orlando, FL.

The Stories concept by MILEstone is an innovative platform created to elevate voices within the American Design Community, allowing designers to express their unique perspectives and expertise through premium tile collections. Each chapter introduces a fresh narrative, connecting designers’ creative visions with MILEstone’s commitment to excellence and craftsmanship.

MILEstone’s Design Advisory Council (DAC) members, composed of designers selected for their achievements and influence in the design community, submit collection concepts for

consideration. From these submissions, one collection is selected for development. This third chapter’s collaboration with Rink (pictured on left) promises to be an exciting addition. Rink, a current member of the DAC and an active interior designer will work with the MILEstone’s design team to blend artistry with function.

The first two chapters of Stories featured successful collaborations with former DAC members Jennifer Farris, Bandura Design, for the Bestow collection and Michele McMinn, Gresham Smith, for the Imprint collection. As the new chapter is introduced, MILEstone looks forward to continuing the legacy by bringing Rink’s vision to life, setting new standards for innovation, style and craftsmanship in porcelain tile.

"Sarah’s concept will make an ideal addition to the MILEstone Stories legacy,” said Rodolfo Panisi, CEO and president of Florim USA. “The Stories collaboration challenges designers, MILEstone and distributors to explore new horizons in the industry."

For more information about MILE®stone‘s Design Advisory Council (DAC) and the full portfolio of products, visit www.milestonetiles.com.