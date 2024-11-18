LOUISVILLE, KY – Louisville Tile Distributors, Inc. (“Louisville Tile”), one of America’s largest and longest-tenured distributors of ceramic tile and related products, announced the expansion of its Architecture & Design team with the addition of two talented individuals.

Charli Sullivan, a seasoned designer with over 10 years of experience in high-end residential and commercial projects, including retail, multi-family, government, mixed-use, historic preservation and healthcare. She brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the tile family. “I’m thrilled to join the A&D team in Nashville," said Sullivan. “I love collaborating with talented designers and architects and look forward to bringing their vision to life with our favorable tile collections.” Sullivan will primarily focus on Nashville and its surrounding areas. Additionally, other territories include Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland and North Carolina

Kayla Malone, with her extensive background in design and project management in the hospitality, retail, workplace and high-end residential markets, is also joining the team. "I'm excited to be part of the Louisville Tile team and to work with our clients to create beautiful and functional spaces," said Malone. "I look forward to sharing my expertise and helping designers find the perfect tile solutions for their projects, fostering strong partnerships and delivering exceptional results." Malone will primarily service the Greater Cincinnati Ohio market, including Dayton and Columbus.

“We are thrilled to welcome Charli and Kayla to our team,” said Tammy Henry, national director of architectural & design sales at Louisville Tile. “Their expertise and passion for design will be invaluable assets as we continue to elevate our offerings and provide exceptional service to our clients.”

In addition to welcoming new talent, Louisville Tile is excited to announce an expansion of its A&D initiatives. The company will be hosting a series of events, presentations and CEU trainings to provide architects and designers with the latest industry trends, product knowledge and design inspiration. With these initiatives, Louisville Tile aims to strengthen its relationships with the A&D community and position itself as a leading provider of innovative tile solutions.



